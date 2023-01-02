Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total value of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $257.71 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.