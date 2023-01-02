Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 870 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.6% in the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 79 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

