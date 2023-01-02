Private Ocean LLC Acquires 138 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 152,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

