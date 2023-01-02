Private Ocean LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

