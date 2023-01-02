Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 479 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $114.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

