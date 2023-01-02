Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,400 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,428,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

