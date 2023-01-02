Private Trust Co. NA Buys 518 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 185.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

