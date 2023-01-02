Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in United Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 643.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

