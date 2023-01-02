Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 780.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

