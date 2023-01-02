Private Trust Co. NA Has $66,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,691,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,890,000 after purchasing an additional 344,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,750 shares of company stock worth $28,846,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $160.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.