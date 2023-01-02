Private Trust Co. NA Has $66,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 91.2% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:EFT opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $15.60.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.