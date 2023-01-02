Private Trust Co. NA Has $66,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 91.2% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EFT opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

