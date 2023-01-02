Private Trust Co. NA Has $68,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

