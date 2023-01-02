Private Trust Co. NA Invests $95,000 in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTRI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
