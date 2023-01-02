Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 223 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

