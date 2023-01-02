Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 435 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 108,138 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 847.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 115,128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $36.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.