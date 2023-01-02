Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 750 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.15% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Performance

IUSS opened at $33.19 on Monday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

