Private Trust Co. NA Sells 255 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,788.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $47.55 on Monday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44.

