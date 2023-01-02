Private Trust Co. NA Sells 56 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $319.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.