Private Trust Co. NA Sells 63 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,227,000 after purchasing an additional 174,062 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.5 %

MCO stock opened at $278.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $392.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.48 and a 200-day moving average of $280.91.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

