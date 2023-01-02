Private Trust Co. NA Sells 827 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $355.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.81 and its 200-day moving average is $304.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $373.91.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.