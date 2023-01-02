Private Trust Co. NA Sells 873 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,772 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $339.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

