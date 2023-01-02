Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,070,000 after buying an additional 179,857 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,703,000 after acquiring an additional 255,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Shares of HIG opened at $75.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $76.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.