Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,918,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,049 shares of company stock worth $2,029,110. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

Provention Bio Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.40. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Stories

