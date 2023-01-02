Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,918,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,049 shares of company stock worth $2,029,110. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.40. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.