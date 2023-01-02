Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) & Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Financial Review

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Provident Financial Services and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.60%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 31.47% 10.16% 1.20% Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.74% 4.93% 0.72%

Dividends

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Provident Financial Services pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $489.15 million 3.29 $167.92 million $2.18 9.80 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.24 $1.61 million $0.68 19.13

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Provident Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania and New York counties. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

