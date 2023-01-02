Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issued By Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of MAG opened at $15.63 on Monday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,080,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,171,000 after buying an additional 97,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,843,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,966,000 after purchasing an additional 119,494 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 97,460 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

