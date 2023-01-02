Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%.

Lennar Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

LEN opened at $90.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

