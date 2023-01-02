Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Surmodics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 million.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $34.12 on Monday. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $481.98 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $91,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $335,340. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,208,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,224,000 after buying an additional 72,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth $782,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

