Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE QTWO opened at $26.87 on Monday. Q2 has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66.

In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Q2 in the third quarter worth about $1,701,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,880,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,434,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

