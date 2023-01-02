Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for HEICO Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of HEICO in a report issued on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutt now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $153.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.99. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $211,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

