Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $142.50 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.88.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.