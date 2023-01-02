Raymond James Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE OR opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.19%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,009,000 after buying an additional 2,950,092 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,304.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,206,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,724 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

