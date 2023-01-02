Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.83.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($345.74) to €257.00 ($273.40) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($202.13) to €155.00 ($164.89) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($323.40) to €310.00 ($329.79) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

