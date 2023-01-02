Reviewing Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adtalem Global Education and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 26.01% 12.53% 5.50% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and NaaS Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.39 billion 1.16 $317.70 million $7.68 4.62 NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.31 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats NaaS Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

