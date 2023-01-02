Reviewing Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Sunrun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.18 -$79.42 million $0.29 82.83

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tailwind Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

9.3% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Acquisition N/A -57.58% 4.70% Sunrun 3.35% 1.23% 0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 4 14 0 2.78

Sunrun has a consensus price target of $43.63, indicating a potential upside of 81.65%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Tailwind Acquisition.

Summary

Sunrun beats Tailwind Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Tailwind Sponsor LLC.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

