Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NICE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $192.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $307.41.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

