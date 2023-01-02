Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

PPG opened at $125.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.45. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

