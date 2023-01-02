Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 152.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $389.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.55 and its 200 day moving average is $411.75. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $647.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

