Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,195 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Jabil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,687. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,152 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $68.20 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.