Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,575 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 535.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.