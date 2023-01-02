Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Woodward by 6.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $96.61 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $640.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WWD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

