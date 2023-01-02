Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 14.5% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 49.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $135.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.30.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

