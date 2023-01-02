Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $137,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 53.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 398,168 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of COF opened at $92.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

