Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $138,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL opened at $248.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

