Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $140,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 321.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 162.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

