Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $148,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $116,725,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $99,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6,622.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after buying an additional 697,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,674,000 after acquiring an additional 514,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.