Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.57.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

