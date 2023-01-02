Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Diodes by 48.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Diodes

Diodes Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.