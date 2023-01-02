Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RJF opened at $106.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

