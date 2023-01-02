Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Baidu by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 93,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Baidu Trading Down 0.6 %

Baidu Company Profile

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $114.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.