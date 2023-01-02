Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $117,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,580,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,058,000 after purchasing an additional 435,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,293 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 277,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,971 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $57.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66.
